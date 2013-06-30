Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie

    DVD micro music system

    MCD5110/12

    Relax with great music and movie

    Bring on the best with this Philips DVD micro system-from DVDs, Divx movies and MP3-CDs. Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,599.00

    DVD micro music system

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

    Relax with great music and movie

    Obsessed with sound

    • DVD, HDMI ARC
    • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
    • Karaoke
    • 100W max
    100W RMS total output power

    100W RMS total output power

    This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

    FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

    HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

    Bass Reflex Speakers deliver deep and powerful bass

    A chamber behind the speaker driver that channels air to acoustically tuned vents built into the speaker give the bass notes a more punchy, realistic sound.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      Digital Sound Control
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      100W

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      Mylar tweeter
      Main Speaker
      2 way
      Speaker drivers
      4.5" woofer

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      Analogue Audio In (L/R)
      HDMI 1
      HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
      Microphone
      Microphone socket
      Rear Connections
      AUX in
      USB
      USB host
      Video Output - Analog
      Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
      Subwoofer out
      1

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Enhancements
      Auto Store
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Station presets
      20
      RDS
      • Program Type
      • Station Name

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Sleep timer
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      Clock
      On main display
      Indications
      DIM mode

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      Remote control
      Yes
      User Manual
      Multi-languages

    • Dimensions

      Net weight
      5.8  kg
      Main speaker depth
      206  mm
      Main speaker width
      160  mm
      Main unit depth
      243  mm
      Main unit height
      120  mm
      Main unit width
      200  mm
      Packaging height
      465  mm
      Packaging width
      396  mm
      Packaging depth
      265  mm
      Main speaker height
      243  mm

    • Audio Playback

      Disc Playback Modes
      • Repeat/one/all/program
      • Fast Forward/Backward
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      Playback Media
      • MP3-CD
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      USB Direct Modes
      • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next
      • Program Play
      • Repeat
      • Stop

    • Still Picture Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG
      Playback Media
      • Picture CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      Picture Enhancement
      Slideshow with MP3 playback

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DivX
      • DVD-Video
      • Picture CD
      • Video CD/SVCD
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      Disc Playback Modes
      • A-B Repeat
      • Angle
      • PBC
      • Slow Motion
      • Zoom
      • Parental control
      • Disc Menu
      • Fast Backward
      • Fast Forward
      • OSD
      • Resume Playback from Stop
      Video Enhancement
      Video Upscaling
      DVD Region
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Composite video cable (Y)
    • AC Power Cord
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.