Philips Moving Surround Sound for a superb sound experience

Powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker technology, Moving Surround Sound expands and enriches the audio and video experience by adding a 'visual' dimension. Listeners can now appreciate an immersive surround sound experience that they can also 'see' with the moving. Essentially, both the top speaker and the metal bullet speaker heads are motorized so they actually 'move' together to recreate a surround sound experience. The combination of the moving speakers create the 'sound beaming' effect towards the listener effectively widens the sound stage and the sides of the room.