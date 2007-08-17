Home
DVD Micro Theater

MCD728/98
  Surround Sound you can see and feel
    -{discount-value}

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD728/98

    Surround Sound you can see and feel

    The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Surround Sound you can see and feel

    The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

    Surround Sound you can see and feel

    The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Surround Sound you can see and feel

    The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

      Surround Sound you can see and feel

      • HDMI 1080i
      HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

      HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

      HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp, natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      High-end component design with stand

      High-end component design with stand

      The component-designed DVD micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and DVD loader. The result is smooth and excellent and sound reproduction.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Philips Moving Surround Sound for a superb sound experience

      Powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker technology, Moving Surround Sound expands and enriches the audio and video experience by adding a 'visual' dimension. Listeners can now appreciate an immersive surround sound experience that they can also 'see' with the moving. Essentially, both the top speaker and the metal bullet speaker heads are motorized so they actually 'move' together to recreate a surround sound experience. The combination of the moving speakers create the 'sound beaming' effect towards the listener effectively widens the sound stage and the sides of the room.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Dolby Virtual Speaker for theater audio experience

      Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12bit, 108MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i)
        • Video upsampling
        • Video upscaling

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture compression format
        JPEG
        Picture enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback Media
        Picture CD

      • Sound

        Output Power
        Total 400W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        • Moving Speakers
        Sound System
        • Dolby Virtual speaker
        • Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Speaker grilles detachable
        • 3x3" bullet full range
        Subwoofer driver
        8" woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        DVD Region
        3
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        yes
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        Other connections
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Digital optical out
        • FM Antenna
        • Line out
        • Subwoofer out
        • HDMI out
        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Display Type
        VFD display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide
        • FM antenna
        Remote control
        47-key with 2xAAA batteries
        IFU / User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        150  mm
        Main Speaker height
        323  mm
        Main speaker width
        150  mm
        Set Depth
        230  mm
        Set Height
        160  mm
        Set Width
        240  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        292  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        262  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        430  mm
        Packaging Depth
        354  mm
        Packaging Height
        496  mm
        Packaging Width
        740  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        20  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Control cable
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Guarantee booklet
      • Quick Use Guide
      • FM antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

