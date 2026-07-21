Home audio
All series
Micro music system
Discontinued
Support
MCM2005/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
All (3)
Why is RDS time not so accurate on my Philips Hi-Fi?
How to clean my Philips device?
How to place the speakers of my Philips system?
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you