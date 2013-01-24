Home
Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG7720/15
  • Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision
    -{discount-value}

    Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG7720/15
      Ultimate styling & precision

      14-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

      • 14 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • Up to 120 min run time
      • Showerproof
      DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

      DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

      Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 14 tools

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 14 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

      Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

      Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

      Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length.

      Bodyshaver comfortably shaves your body hair

      Bodyshaver comfortably shaves your body hair

      Shave comfortably below the neck with our bodyshaver. Our unique skin protector system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably shave hair as close as 0.5mm.

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

      Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

      Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

      Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      8 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      8 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 2 body combs (3,5 mm).

      Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

      The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.

      No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

      No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

      High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming.

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

      Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

      Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

      2-year warranty

      2-year warranty

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        14 tools
        Styling tools
        • Metal trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • Bodyshaver
        • Body skin protector attachment
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 2 body combs
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

