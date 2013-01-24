Home
Nose trimmer series 5000

Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

NT5175/16
1 Awards
  Trim & shape for perfect facial details
    -{discount-value}

    Trim & shape for perfect facial details

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD228.00

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble. See all benefits

      Precise & safe trim of nose hair, neck, sideburns

      • No pulling guaranteed
      • Guard system, ideal angle
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
      Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

      With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

      Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

      The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

      Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

      Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

      Trim & shape facial hair with precision

      The DualCut detail trimmer helps you trim & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

      Fully washable

      The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

      Easy storage of all accessories

      Soft pouch includes : AA battery, 2 eyebrow combs, detail trimmer attachment, 1 beard comb & brush to keep the blades clean.

      3 combs for an even trim of eyebrows & facial hair

      Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs and the 3mm beard comb to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

      The blades never need to be oiled

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      2-year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width nose trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Cutter width detail trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        4
        2 eyebrow combs
        3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)
        1 beard comb
        3mm (1/8")

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Color
        Black and blue
        Finishing
        Silver lacquer and rubber
        Handle
        Soft rubber grip

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

