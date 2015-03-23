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Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 5000Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

NT5175/16

Trim & shape for perfect facial details

The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble.

See all benefits

Precise & safe trim of nose hair, neck, sideburns

Trim & shape for perfect facial details

  • No pulling guaranteed

  • Guard system, ideal angle

  • Fully washable, AA battery

  • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

Technical Specifications

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