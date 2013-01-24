Trim nose, ear, details & brows with total comfort

Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.