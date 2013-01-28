Search terms

Original radio mini

ORD2105B/12
  Set the trend with the Original Radio mini
    Original radio mini

    Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

    Enjoy all your music and the appealing retro design of the Philips Original radio mini. Play from your iPod/iPhone, while the radio charges and auto synchronizes its clock with your Apple device. See all benefits

    Enjoy all your music and the appealing retro design of the Philips Original radio mini. Play from your iPod/iPhone, while the radio charges and auto synchronizes its clock with your Apple device.

      Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 4W
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

      FM digital tuning

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Frequency range
        (FM) 87.5-108  MHz
        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD white
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Power

        Power type
        AC input

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        245 x 133 x 122  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        336 x 158 x 183 mm

      • Audio Playback

        Playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone

      • iPod compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 Plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Quick start guide

