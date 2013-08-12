Discontinued
ORT7500/10
The original radio
Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combine with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio, also music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth
Bluetooth®
DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
20W
USB Charging port enables you to charge your mobile devices such as smart phones, iPhone, iPAD
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.