Auto time synchronization ensures accurate time without fuss

With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronizes with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronizations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.