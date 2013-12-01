Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM onto a USB device

With this smart feature, you can easily listen to all your music content on your Hi-Fi system directly from your portable MP3 player. Simply listen to your desired music through Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM radio programs and line-in music from your system directly to your USB device. Store your favorite LP and convert its content into MP3 format - without using a PC. You can also preset timer recording of your favorite radio show on your system and it will automatically record the show onto your USB device.