Classic micro sound system

OTT2000/12
    Classic micro sound system

    OTT2000/12

    Play your LPs again

    The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player and features a high efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.

      Play your LPs again

      with turntable and wireless music streaming

      • Bluetooth®
      • Turntable for LP vinyl records
      • Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB
      • 4W
      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM onto a USB device

      Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM onto a USB device

      With this smart feature, you can easily listen to all your music content on your Hi-Fi system directly from your portable MP3 player. Simply listen to your desired music through Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM radio programs and line-in music from your system directly to your USB device. Store your favorite LP and convert its content into MP3 format - without using a PC. You can also preset timer recording of your favorite radio show on your system and it will automatically record the show onto your USB device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume control
        rotary
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        4W

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Loader type
        tray

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        User Manual
        Remote control
        20 keys remote control
        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Power cord
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4  kg
        Net weight
        3.5  kg
        Main unit depth
        335  mm
        Main unit height
        169  mm
        Main unit width
        311  mm
        Packaging height
        228  mm
        Packaging width
        375  mm
        Packaging depth
        390  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Program Play
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        Bluetooth mode
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        Programmable Tracks
        20 (CD and USB mode only)

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Version
        BT 2.1

      • Audio Recording

        Audio file format
        MP3
        Recording Media
        USB device
        USB recording sources
        CD

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Remote Control

