Search terms

EN
ZH

Portable DVD Player

PD7000B/98
  • Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you
    -{discount-value}

    Portable DVD Player

    PD7000B/98

    Movies that travel with you

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    Movies that travel with you

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

    Movies that travel with you

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    Movies that travel with you

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all DVD player

      Movies that travel with you

      • 18cm/ 7" LCD
      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in stereo speakers

      Built-in stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

      Car adaptor included

      Car adaptor included

      This player comes with convenient in-car accessory to enhance your movie enjoyment on the road. This car adaptor allows you to power your player using the cigarette charger. Setting up a portable player has never been easier.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

      A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

      Full Resume on Power Loss

      The DVD-Video player remembers where you stop watching last time when it is powered off directly or when the power supply discontinued. If you did not switch to play another disc, your player will resume play where you have stopped the movie last time just by reloading the disc. Making your life a lot easier!

      DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        5mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V, 0.8A
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        22,5  cm
        Gross weight
        3,315  kg
        Height
        27  cm
        Nett weight
        2,379  kg
        Tare weight
        0,936  kg

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        Up to 2.5hrs*
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25,5  cm
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        23  cm
        Depth
        7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 53280 2
        Gross weight
        1,029  kg
        Nett weight
        0,793  kg
        Tare weight
        0,236  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        3,75  cm
        Width
        19,5  cm
        Depth
        15,4  cm
        Weight
        0,622  kg

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC 9V, 0.8A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        70  mm
        Product depth
        153  mm
        Packaging Height
        255  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        230  mm
        Master carton depth
        240  mm
        Master carton weight
        3.95  kg
        Master carton height
        270  mm
        Product width
        195  mm
        Master carton width
        225  mm
        Product height
        38  mm
        Product weight
        0.71  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        18  cm
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Zoom
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video disc playback system
        • PAL
        • NTSC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Adaptor
      • Car kit

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.