Other items in the box
- REMOTE CONTROL PET710/810/1000
- AV CABLE
- CAR KIT
- Battery pack PET72x/82x
- Adapter
- PET725/825 Travel bag
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Immerse in DVD movies on the go with the PET725 with 7" color LCD display and Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music, or playback JPEG still images. Travel bag included.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.
