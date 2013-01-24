Home
Portable DVD Player

PET725/00
  DVD and DivX® movies on the go
    DVD Video

    Portable DVD Player

    PET725/00

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    Immerse in DVD movies on the go with the PET725 with 7" color LCD display and Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music, or playback JPEG still images. Travel bag included.

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Zero Bright Dot™ for perfect viewing

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      7" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

      7" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

      Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

      Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • WMA-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Connectivity

        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        DC in
        9V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Battery pack
        DV 7.4V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries
        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4112/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Remote control
        RC810(credit card style, 38 keys)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        Printed 16 languages
        Included Accessories
        Travel pouch

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product depth
        170  mm
        Product height
        33  mm
        Product width
        193  mm
        Product weight
        0.85  kg
        Master carton depth
        374  mm
        Master carton height
        251  mm
        Master carton weight
        8.4  kg
        Master carton width
        350  mm
        Packaging Depth
        110  mm
        Packaging Height
        225  mm
        Packaging Width
        355  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • REMOTE CONTROL PET710/810/1000
      • AV CABLE
      • CAR KIT
      • Battery pack PET72x/82x
      • Adapter
      • PET725/825 Travel bag

          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

