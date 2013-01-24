Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Remote control
- Adaptor
- Car kit
- Protective pouch
- AV cable
Slim set with DVD slot
The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET830 Portable DVD Player with 8.5” LCD display. Plus Zero Bright Dot™ ensures optimal screen quality. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures safety and ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.
Simply plug in your portable device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback directly from USB or to select your digital music or photos. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
