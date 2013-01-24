Home
Portable DVD Player

PET830/00
1 Awards
  • Slim set with DVD slot Slim set with DVD slot Slim set with DVD slot
    -{discount-value}

    The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET830 Portable DVD Player with 8.5” LCD display. Plus Zero Bright Dot™ ensures optimal screen quality. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Slim set with DVD slot

      with Smart Car Mount and USB port

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures safety and ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Up to 3 hours of playback with a built-in battery*

      Up to 3 hours of playback with a built-in battery*

      Protective pouch included

      Protective pouch included

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      USB connection for photo and music playback from USB devices

      Simply plug in your portable device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback directly from USB or to select your digital music or photos. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        8.5  inch
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        187.2x105.3
        Pixel pitch
        0.13(W) x 0.45(H)
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(Line out), >76dB(earphone), >70dB(speaker)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • WMA
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • MPEG4
        • Divx

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Connectivity

        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        USB
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4129/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Remote control
        AY5507 slim remote
        User Manual
        16 langauges
        Smart car mount
        1 pcs
        Pouch
        Protective pouch

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        458  mm
        Master carton height
        236  mm
        Master carton depth
        333  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        7.28  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        316  mm
        Packaging Depth
        145  mm
        Packaging Height
        205  mm
        Product depth
        31  mm
        Product height
        170  mm
        Product width
        255  mm
        Product weight
        0.97  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • Car kit
      • Protective pouch
      • AV cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          Discover

