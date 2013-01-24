Home
Portable DVD Player

PET988/12
    DVD playback
    Play your favorite movies, photo slideshows and music on the Philips portable DVD player PET988! Match your home design with the interchangeable frames for the 9” color LCD display and enjoy yourself with contents from multiple sources. See all benefits

      • 22.9 cm/9" widescreen LCD
      22.9 cm (9") TFT color widescreen LCD display

      22.9 cm (9") TFT color widescreen LCD display

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Built-in stereo speakers for quality sound

      Built-in stereo speakers for quality sound

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      Display photos and photo slideshows

      Display photos and photo slideshows

      Simply insert your disc or memory card into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device.

      View photos directly from memory cards, USB, DVDs and CDs

      View photos directly from memory cards, USB, DVDs and CDs

      Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      Additional frame to fit your home

      Additional frame to fit your home

      An additional frame that snaps onto your portable DVD player to fit your personal taste and compliments your home or office decor.

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

      AV-out connector to TV

      AV-out connector to TV

      An AV-out connector converts this player for normal home usage. Hook it up easily and conveniently to your TV set to enjoy your favorite DVDs in the comfort of your home.

      Time and date display

      Time and date display

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Touch sensitive keys for intuitive control

      With the touch sensitive keys, a light touch on the keys suffices to register your input. No need for pressing hard on the keys on your product anymore!

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        9  inch
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Resolution
        640(w)x220(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        150  cd/m²
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        202.56(W) × 105.27(H)
        Pixel pitch
        0.1055(H) × 0.4785(H)
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        500mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        SD/MMC card slot
        SD card reader
        USB
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-IN 9V, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Remote control
        Slim remote
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        405  mm
        Master carton depth
        250  mm
        Master carton height
        353  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        6.8  kg
        Packaging Width
        340  mm
        Packaging Depth
        133  mm
        Packaging Height
        240  mm
        Product width
        270  mm
        Product depth
        105  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product height
        210  mm
        Product weight
        2  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • Interchangeable frame
      • Adaptor
      • AV cable

