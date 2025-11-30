PPM3308DG/97
Stretch the neck and massage the waist and abdomen
This product uses a 4D massage head to simulate manual kneading, combined with a hot compress function to relieve neck muscle stiffness and soreness, suitable for different groups of people for neck massage and maintenance.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One machine solves the need for relaxation in multiple areas such as shoulders, neck, abdomen, and waist. It can be easily pressed when traveling, providing comfortable enjoyment without waiting for home.
Preferred nano thermal conductive film with visual dot matrix design. When heated, the red dot matrix area turns golden in temperature, and there is a thermal sensation within 5 seconds. Warm compress covers a large area of Bai Lao acupoint and Da Zhi acupoint
Green/gray dual color, you can choose according to your personal preferences, showing your personality and pleasing to the eye.
High density, high compression resistance, adaptive rebound under stress/temperature deformation support, fitting the body curve, helping to release pressure. C-shaped wrap around structure, the neck is wrapped around without tilting.
Upgrade 24 mother child massage heads, four zone rotation, imitating manual massage
Scientific zoning supports the chin, neck, and cheeks without compressing the left and right earlobes, providing comfortable support for resting or sitting in the office.
Neck protection mode, vitality mode, abdominal massage mode, waist protection mode, and kneading mode are available for you to freely switch between massage experiences.
Optimize the balance between massage intensity and comfort, reduce foreign body sensation, prevent discomfort when worn for a long time, and enhance massage comfort; Upgraded pull-out design for a more snug fit when pulled and kneaded.
High content hyaluronic acid fabric, smooth and delicate to the touch, weakens physical friction during massage, breathable and not easily stuffy, non sticky and breathable.
A 2500mAh large capacity battery, massage for 15 minutes every day, can be used continuously for about 13 days without disconnecting. Type-C universal interface, easy to charge, recharge anytime, anywhere, without fear of battery anxiety.
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.