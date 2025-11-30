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  • Stretch the neck and massage the waist and abdomen Stretch the neck and massage the waist and abdomen Stretch the neck and massage the waist and abdomen

    Neck massager neck massager

    PPM3308DG/97

    Stretch the neck and massage the waist and abdomen

    This product uses a 4D massage head to simulate manual kneading, combined with a hot compress function to relieve neck muscle stiffness and soreness, suitable for different groups of people for neck massage and maintenance.

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    Neck massager neck massager

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    Stretch the neck and massage the waist and abdomen

    "Stress Relief Specialist" on business trips

    • From neck to waist and abdomen
    • Upgrade 24 Massage Heads
    • Wide area heat gathering zone
    • Good pressure and support

    Relax on a journey，Balancing from neck to waist and abdomen

    One machine solves the need for relaxation in multiple areas such as shoulders, neck, abdomen, and waist. It can be easily pressed when traveling, providing comfortable enjoyment without waiting for home.

    Temperature sensitive intelligent color change

    Preferred nano thermal conductive film with visual dot matrix design. When heated, the red dot matrix area turns golden in temperature, and there is a thermal sensation within 5 seconds. Warm compress covers a large area of Bai Lao acupoint and Da Zhi acupoint

    Two-color options, pleasing to the eye and accompanying

    Green/gray dual color, you can choose according to your personal preferences, showing your personality and pleasing to the eye.

    C-type surround comfortable package

    High density, high compression resistance, adaptive rebound under stress/temperature deformation support, fitting the body curve, helping to release pressure. C-shaped wrap around structure, the neck is wrapped around without tilting.

    four zone rotation, imitating manual massage

    Upgrade 24 mother child massage heads, four zone rotation, imitating manual massage

    With support for different postures

    Scientific zoning supports the chin, neck, and cheeks without compressing the left and right earlobes, providing comfortable support for resting or sitting in the office.

    5 modes x2 levels of intensity, freely switch massage experi

    Neck protection mode, vitality mode, abdominal massage mode, waist protection mode, and kneading mode are available for you to freely switch between massage experiences.

    Two humanized upgrades to enhance massage comfort

    Optimize the balance between massage intensity and comfort, reduce foreign body sensation, prevent discomfort when worn for a long time, and enhance massage comfort; Upgraded pull-out design for a more snug fit when pulled and kneaded.

    Skin friendly and breathable, non sticky and breathable

    High content hyaluronic acid fabric, smooth and delicate to the touch, weakens physical friction during massage, breathable and not easily stuffy, non sticky and breathable.

    Without fear of battery anxiety

    A 2500mAh large capacity battery, massage for 15 minutes every day, can be used continuously for about 13 days without disconnecting. Type-C universal interface, easy to charge, recharge anytime, anywhere, without fear of battery anxiety.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Power supply
      Built-in battery
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      240*230*115mm  mm
      Net weight
      0.67kg
      Main materials
      Elastic fabric
      Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
      245*139*244mm  mm
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