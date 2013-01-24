Project your life
View all your favorite media in large screen format up to 120" by connecting the PicoPix mobile projector to your devices. Enjoy the convenience of cable free connection with WiFi and DLNA functionality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Project your life
View all your favorite media in large screen format up to 120" by connecting the PicoPix mobile projector to your devices. Enjoy the convenience of cable free connection with WiFi and DLNA functionality. See all benefits
Project your life
View all your favorite media in large screen format up to 120" by connecting the PicoPix mobile projector to your devices. Enjoy the convenience of cable free connection with WiFi and DLNA functionality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Project your life
View all your favorite media in large screen format up to 120" by connecting the PicoPix mobile projector to your devices. Enjoy the convenience of cable free connection with WiFi and DLNA functionality. See all benefits
The PicoPix 3610 offers an integrated web browser which allows you to go directly online without connecting a Smartphone or Notebook. All you need is WiFi connection.
Enjoy the biggest mobile screen you ever had and share your HD media content wherever you want. With your PicoPix you are carrying a personal cinema in your pocket.
Whenever there is no WiFi network available, the PicoPix will become a Personal Hotspot and set up its own network for all DLNA compatible devices, enabling you to share content on a large screen
The integrated MP4 player supports all common video and audio formats.This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device, retrieving its content from the internal 2 GB memory, USB stick or one of various different types of memory cards.
The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.
Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix mobile projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.
With WiFi you can connect your PicoPix 3610 to DLNA compatible devices on your home network, and project your content from these devices.
Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.
Technology/ optical
Wireless connections
Supported video standards
Sound
Connection
Internal media player
Power Supply
Dimensions
Weight
Temperature range
Relative humidity
Standard package includes
Accessories