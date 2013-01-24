Home
PicoPix

Pocket projector

PPX3614/EU
    View all your favorite media in large screen format up to 120" by connecting the PicoPix mobile projector to your devices. Enjoy the convenience of cable free connection with WiFi and DLNA functionality.

    View all your favorite media in large screen format up to 120" by connecting the PicoPix mobile projector to your devices. Enjoy the convenience of cable free connection with WiFi and DLNA functionality. See all benefits

      Project your life

      • 140 lumens
      • with WiFi

      Share web content like YouTube videos

      The PicoPix 3610 offers an integrated web browser which allows you to go directly online without connecting a Smartphone or Notebook. All you need is WiFi connection.

      Project HD videos and images up to 120" (305cm) in size

      Enjoy the biggest mobile screen you ever had and share your HD media content wherever you want. With your PicoPix you are carrying a personal cinema in your pocket.

      Set up an own network to connect other devices

      Whenever there is no WiFi network available, the PicoPix will become a Personal Hotspot and set up its own network for all DLNA compatible devices, enabling you to share content on a large screen

      Play videos directly from your SD card or USB stick

      The integrated MP4 player supports all common video and audio formats.This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device, retrieving its content from the internal 2 GB memory, USB stick or one of various different types of memory cards.

      Internal battery for playtime up to 2 hours

      The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.

      LED technology for brilliant colours and high contrast

      Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix mobile projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

      Connect wireless with other devices within a network

      With WiFi you can connect your PicoPix 3610 to DLNA compatible devices on your home network, and project your content from these devices.

      SmartEngine with LED technology

      Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology/ optical

        Display technology
        DLP
        Light source
        RGB LED
        LED light source lasts over
        30.000 hours
        Brightness with AC
        up to 140 lumens
        Brightness with battery
        up to 70 lumens
        Native resolution
        854 x 480 pixels
        Operating system
        Android 2.3.1
        Contrast ratio
        1000:1
        Screen size (diagonal)
        12" - 120"
        Screen distance
        0.5m - 5.0m
        Internal memory
        4 GB
        Integrated MP4 player
        yes
        Integrated Touchpad
        yes
        Integrated Office / PDF viewer
        yes

      • Wireless connections

        PC screen projection
        via WiFi streaming
        WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
        yes
        Wireless media player
        to connect to other devices via WiFi

      • Supported video standards

        PAL
        yes
        SECAM
        yes
        NTSC
        yes
        480i/p
        yes
        576i/p
        yes
        720i/p
        yes
        1080i/p
        yes

      • Sound

        Internal 1W sound bar
        yes

      • Connection

        Input audio & video
        HDMI with HDCP; VGA; Component YPbPr (up to 1080i); Composite (CVBS) & Audio;
        Output audio
        3.5 mm audio out jack
        DC-IN
        DC jack
        External Memory
        SD/SDHC/SDXC
        USB
        Connect to mass storage devices
        Mini USB
        connect to pc, connect to mass storage device, charging

      • Internal media player

        Supported video formats
        .avi: MPEG4, Xvid, H.264; .mov: MPEG4, Xvid, H.263, H.264; .mp4: MPEG4, Xvid, H.263, H.264; .mkv: MPEG4, Xvid, H.264; .flv: Sorenson spark; .3gp: MJPEG, MPEG4, Xvid, H.263, H.264; .webm: VP8
        Supported audio formats
        MP3, WAV, OGG, FLAC
        Supported photo formats
        JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF
        Supported file formats
        pdf, ppt/pptx, xls/xlsx, doc/docs

      • Power Supply

        Battery life
        Standard mode: 2 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours
        Internal battery
        7.4V @ 1800mAh
        Power adapter
        110-240V AC, 50-60Hz, 12V@2A for EU and UK

      • Dimensions

        Packed (WxDxH)
        190 x 190 x 80  mm
        Unpacked
        105 x 105 x 31.5  mm

      • Weight

        Packed
        1.07 kg
        Unpacked (without accessories)
        0.284  kg

      • Temperature range

        Operation
        5 ~ 35° C
        Storage packed
        -25 ~ 60° C
        Storage unpacked
        0 ~ 45° C

      • Relative humidity

        Operation
        15 ~ 85% RH
        Storage packed
        5 ~ 93% RH
        Storage unpacked
        15 ~ 85% RH

      • Standard package includes

        Remote control
        yes
        User guide
        on internal memory, internet
        Quick start guide
        yes
        Warranty card
        yes
        AC-adapter
        yes
        Standard mini USB cable
        yes
        Carrying case
        yes
        HDMI cable
        yes
        PPX3614
        yes

      • Accessories

        Component cable
        not included
        iPhone cable
        not included
        VGA cable
        not included
        Composite audio/video adapter
        not included
        MHL to HDMI + Mini USB cable
        not included
        PicoPix Sound station
        not included
        PicoPix TV station
        not included

