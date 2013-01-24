Home
PicoPix

Pocket projector

PPX4935/EU
    DLP
    This brilliant Android based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and much more functions this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

    This brilliant Android based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and much more functions this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

    This brilliant Android based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and much more functions this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

    This brilliant Android based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and much more functions this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

      Project your life

      • 350 lumens
      • with media player

      Internal battery for playtime up to 2 hours

      The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.

      Project HD videos, images, presentations up to 150" in size

      Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 150" (381 cm) in size

      SmartEngine with LED technology

      Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

      Wi-Fi to go online and share web content

      Wi-Fi to go online and share web content & to connect wireless with other devices within a network or to set up an own network

      Integrated media player & HDMI/MHL interface

      Integrated media player & HDMI/MHL interface for support of mobile devices like notebooks, smartphones and tablets

      Various connections

      The PicoPix mobile projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, component, composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Built in speakers
        3 Watt

      • Connection

        Output audio
        3.5 mm audio out jack
        DC-IN
        DC jack
        External Memory
        micro SD/SDHC
        USB
        Connect to mass storage devices
        HDMI
        mini HDMI with HDCP
        micro-USB
        USB OTG support
        access internal memory
        Wi-Fi
        WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

      • Internal media player

        Supported video formats
        .vob, .dat: MPEG-1, MPEG-2; .avi, .mkv: MJPEG, MPEG-1; MPEG-2, H.264, Divx, Xvid; H.265/HEVC; .mov, .mp4: MJPEG, MPEG-4,H.264, .flv H.263;.3gp H.264;.mts AVCHD
        Supported audio formats
        MP3, WAV, WMA
        Supported photo formats
        JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIF
        Supported file formats
        pdf, ppt/pptx, xls/xlsx, doc/docs

      • Dimensions

        Packed (WxDxH)
        150 x 150 x 105  mm
        Unpacked
        115 x 115 x 32  mm

      • Weight

        Packed
        1.059 kg
        Unpacked (without accessories)
        0.351  kg

      • Temperature range

        Operation
        5 ~ 35° C
        Storage packed
        -25 ~ 60° C
        Storage unpacked
        0 ~ 45° C

      • Relative humidity

        Operation
        15 ~ 85% RH
        Storage packed
        5 ~ 93% RH
        Storage unpacked
        15 ~ 85% RH

      • Standard package includes

        Remote control
        yes
        User guide
        on internal memory, internet
        Quick start guide
        yes
        Warranty card
        yes
        AC-adapter
        yes
        Carrying case
        yes
        Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
        yes
        PPX4935
        yes

      • Power source

        Internal battery
        • Eco mode: 2 hours
        • Internal battery:2000 mAh/7.4V

      • Technology

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness
        up to 350 lumens
        Contrast ratio
        100.000:1
        Display technology
        DLP SmartEngine
        Focus adjustment
        Manual
        Internal memory
        4 GB
        Keystone correction
        Manual
        Light source
        RGB LED
        Noise level
        < 28 dba
        Operating system
        Android 4.4
        Projection modes
        • front
        • front ceiling
        • rear
        • rear ceiling
        Resolution
        1280 x 720 pixel
        Screen distance
        50 cm-500 cm / 20"-197"
        Screen size (diagonal)
        38 cm - 381 cm / 15"-150"
        Throw ratio
        1,47:1
        Wall color correction
        • blue
        • green
        • pink
        • white
        • yellow

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

