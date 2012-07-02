Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence

    Electric shaver

    PQ225/17

    Smart shave for confidence

    The Philips PQ225 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with Philips unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best - every day

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD248.00

    Electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Basic Shavers

    Smart shave for confidence

    • Advanced
    For a close efficient shave

    For a close efficient shave

    For a close shave made in Europe

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

    Follow the curves of your face

    Follow the curves of your face

    Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck

    Rechargeable shaver

    Rechargeable shaver

    Rechargeable shaver, up to 30 minutes cordless shave.

    Slim fit handle

    Slim fit handle

    Slim design fits comfortably in your hand.

    USB charging

    USB charging

    USB charging providing ultimate freedom.

    Anti-slip grip

    The soft-touch slim fit handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Power cord
      AVS 100V-240V
      Power plug
      USB adapter

    • Design

      Handle
      • Anti-slip grip
      • Slim fit handle
      Finishing
      • Lacquered front
      • Soft touch back

    • Service

      Replacement head for China
      Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
      Replacement head outside China
      Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
      Voltage selection
      100-240V

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • CloseCut
      • Independently floating heads
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • ReflexAction system

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Charging indicator
      Charging
      8 hours
      Shaving time
      Up to 30 minutes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.