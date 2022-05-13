PQ888/06
Portable shaving
The new series of Philips shaver by European designer, incorporating the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury, which is palm size, lightweight and portableSee all benefits
Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.
The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for clean shave, even in areas difficult to reach.
37800+ times per minute, innovative double curve shaped cap, rounded edge ensure smooth gliding, curved cap slots effectively capture hairs and push skin away from cutting position, protect skin while shaving
The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave
Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
