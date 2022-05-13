Search terms

    The new series of Philips shaver by European designer, incorporating the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury, which is palm size, lightweight and portable

    Suggested retail price: HKD538.00

    • Comfort cutting system
    • Imported High Quality Steel
    • Floe 3D
    • Wet & dry
    60 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

    60 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

    Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.

    3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves

    3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves

    The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for clean shave, even in areas difficult to reach.

    Corrosion-resistent and self-sharpening blades

    Corrosion-resistent and self-sharpening blades

    37800+ times per minute, innovative double curve shaped cap, rounded edge ensure smooth gliding, curved cap slots effectively capture hairs and push skin away from cutting position, protect skin while shaving

    Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

    The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

    Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

    Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave

    IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning

    Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut System*
      • Contour-following technology

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use

