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  • A real close shave A real close shave A real close shave

    Shaver series 3000 dry electric shaver

    PT725/16

    A real close shave

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

    Shaver series 3000 dry electric shaver

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    A real close shave

    with long-lasting LI-ION power

    • Lift and Cut blades
    • Flexing heads
    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

    ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

    ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Anti-slip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip
      • Rubber

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement head
      • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      Lift&Cut
      Contour following
      Dynamic contour response

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Cordless & corded operation
      • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
      Cleaning
      • Fully washable shaver
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      Display
      1 LED indication
      Shaving time
      45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
      Operation
      • Corded and cordless
      • Rechargeable battery
      Charging time
      • 8 hours
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Replace shaving heads

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