Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Shaver series 3000

dry electric shaver

PT725/16
2 Awards
  • A real close shave A real close shave A real close shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 dry electric shaver

    PT725/16
    2 Awards

    A real close shave

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

    Shaver series 3000 dry electric shaver

    A real close shave

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

    A real close shave

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

    Shaver series 3000 dry electric shaver

    A real close shave

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      A real close shave

      with long-lasting LI-ION power

      • Lift and Cut blades
      • Flexing heads
      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

      ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

      ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift&Cut
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless & corded operation
        • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
        Charging time
        • 8 hours
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        Display
        1 LED indication
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable shaver
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Replace shaving heads
        Operation
        • Corded and cordless
        • Rechargeable battery

      • Design

        Handle
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip
        • Rubber

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.