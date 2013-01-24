Home
Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

PT730/16
    The new Philips PowerTouch electric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and DualPrecision shaving performance,the shaver ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits

      A closer, cleaner shave

      • DualPrecision blades
      • Flexing heads
      40+ minutes of cordless shaving, 8 hours charge

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving, 8 hours charge

      40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it is always ready when you are

      Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

      Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

      The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

      DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

      DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

      DualPrecision shaving heads of the electric shaver have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • DualPrecision cutting
        • Super Lift&Cut
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        40+ minutes
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless & corded operation
        • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Charging indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Quick charge indication
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable shaver
        • Quick rinse hair chamber

      • Design

        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip
        Finishing
        • Hi gloss plastic front shell
        • Lacquered deco ring
        Color
        Black & silver

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.2  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

      Accessories for this product

