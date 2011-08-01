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  • A closer, cleaner shave A closer, cleaner shave A closer, cleaner shave

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    PT730/16

    A closer, cleaner shave

    The new Philips PowerTouch electric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and DualPrecision shaving performance,the shaver ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD698.00

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    A closer, cleaner shave

    • DualPrecision blades
    • Flexing heads
    40+ minutes of cordless shaving, 8 hours charge

    40+ minutes of cordless shaving, 8 hours charge

    40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it is always ready when you are

    Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

    Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

    The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

    DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

    DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

    DualPrecision shaving heads of the electric shaver have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      < 0.2  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Hi gloss plastic front shell
      • Lacquered deco ring
      Color
      Black & silver
      Handle
      • Easy grip
      • Rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • DualPrecision cutting
      • Super Lift&Cut
      Contour following
      Dynamic contour response

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 1 LED indication
      • Charging indication
      • Battery low indication
      • Battery full indication
      • Quick charge indication
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Cordless & corded operation
      • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
      Cleaning
      • Fully washable shaver
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      Shaving time
      40+ minutes
      Charging time
      8 hours

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