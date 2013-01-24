ComfortCut
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads, and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ComfortCut
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads, and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
Can be used corded and cordless
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Service
Power