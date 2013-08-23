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    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    PT731/16

    ComfortCut

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads, and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD668.00

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    ComfortCut

    Comfortable fast shave

    • ComfortCut Flexing heads
    • 45 min cordless use/8h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

    ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

    ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    LED Display

    LED Display

    Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Anti-slip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip
      • Rubber

    • Service

      Replacement head
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System
      Contour following
      Flex & Float System
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Fully washable
      • QuickRinse hair chamber
      Display
      2 LED indicator
      Shaving time
      45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
      Operation
      • Corded and cordless
      • Rechargeable battery
      Charging time
      • 8 hours
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Quick charge
      • Replace shaving heads

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