Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

PT737/16
1 Awards
  • ComfortCut ComfortCut ComfortCut
    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    PT737/16
    ComfortCut

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads, and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine.

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    ComfortCut

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads, and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      ComfortCut

      Comfortable fast shave

      • ComfortCut Flexing heads
      • 45 min cordless use/8h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      • Charging stand
      ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

      ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

      ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      LED Display

      LED Display

      Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        Flex & Float System
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        2 LED indicator
        Cleaning
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        • Fully washable
        Shaving time
        45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
        Charging time
        • 8 hours
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        Display indicates
        • Charging
        • Replace shaving heads
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Quick charge
        Operation
        • Corded and cordless
        • Rechargeable battery

      • Design

        Handle
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip
        • Rubber

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion

