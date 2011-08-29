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  • TripleTrack TripleTrack TripleTrack

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

    PT920/18

    TripleTrack

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and TripleTrack blades - that give you fast shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,298.00

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

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    TripleTrack

    Shave 50% more in every stroke

    • TripleTrack Pivoting heads
    • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    • Charging stand & pouch
    TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

    TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

    The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.

    Pivot, Flex & Float

    Pivot, Flex & Float

    The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement ? all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

    DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

    DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

    DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    60+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    60+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 60+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    LED Display

    LED Display

    Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      Stand
      Charging stand
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Anti-slip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Super Lift&Cut
      • TripleTrack blades
      Contour following
      Pivoting and Flexing heads
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      • Fully washable shaver
      Display
      • Charging indication
      • Battery low indication
      • Battery full indication
      • Quick charge indication
      • 2 LED indication
      Operation
      • Corded and cordless
      • Rechargeable battery
      Shaving time
      60+ minutes, up to 21 shaves
      Charging time
      • 1 hour
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Quick charge

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