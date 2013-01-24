Home
Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

Dry electric shaver

PT920/18
2 Awards
  TripleTrack
    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

    PT920/18
    2 Awards

    TripleTrack

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and TripleTrack blades - that give you fast shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,298.00
      TripleTrack

      Shave 50% more in every stroke

      • TripleTrack Pivoting heads
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      • Charging stand & pouch
      TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

      TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

      The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.

      Pivot, Flex & Float

      Pivot, Flex & Float

      The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement ? all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

      DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

      DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

      DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      60+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      60+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 60+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      LED Display

      LED Display

      Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Super Lift&Cut
        • TripleTrack blades
        Contour following
        Pivoting and Flexing heads
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        60+ minutes, up to 21 shaves
        Charging time
        • 1 hour
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        Display
        • Charging indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Quick charge indication
        • 2 LED indication
        Cleaning
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        • Fully washable shaver
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Quick charge
        Operation
        • Corded and cordless
        • Rechargeable battery

      • Design

        Handle
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Stand
        Charging stand

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

