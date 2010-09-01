Search terms

3D TV Upgrade Kit

PTA02/00
  Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV
    3D TV Upgrade Kit

    PTA02/00

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV

    Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension with the 3D Upgrade Kit. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses and a 3D transmitter, it has everything you need to upgrade your TV for a truly immersive 3D experience!

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV

    Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension with the 3D Upgrade Kit. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses and a 3D transmitter, it has everything you need to upgrade your TV for a truly immersive 3D experience!

      With a 3D Upgrade Kit

      2 x Active 3D glasses for a full HD 3D movie experience

      2 x Active 3D glasses for a full HD 3D movie experience

      Philips uses state-of-the-art 3D technology to deliver the Full HD 3D experience. Active 3D technology uses a wireless transmitter to rapidly open and close the shutters of the Active 3D glasses in perfect synchronization with the TV content. Action and special effects have never been more stunning, deep or real.

      Software included to install the 3D transmitter

      Software included to install the 3D transmitter

      Software update for the TV is included to install the 3D transmitter

      Full HD 3D TV for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D TV for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with the Full HD 3D ready TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. Premium 3D movie releases on BluRay and upcoming 3D broadcast offers a wide and high quality content selection. With your compatible Philips TV you are ready the Full HD 3D experience by adding a 3D compatible BluRay player or HD receiver. For family enjoyment with more than 2 viewers add as many 3D glasses as you wish (extension kit PTA03).

      Easy installation on your TV

      Simply plug in the USB stick to update the software, plug the 3D transmitter into the 3D Out socket of your TV, and you are ready to enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV.

      3D transmitter communicates between TV and 3D glasses*

      3D transmitter is easy to install and communicates between the TV and your Active 3D glasses.

      Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV

      Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV (see related products for compatible TVs)

      Additional pairs of 3D glasses available for separate sale

      If you want to enjoy the 3D experience with your whole family, you can buy additional pairs of Active 3D glasses (extension kit PTA03 or PTA516).

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        Plug & Play
        Ease of Use
        • automatic on/off switching
        • battery life up to 200 hours
        • folding arms (glasses)
        • low battery indication

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.06  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        168 x 47 x 165 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x 3D Glasses
        • 3D transmitter*
        • 2x battery CR2032
        • Transmitter mounting bracket
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • TV software update (USB)

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        • 46PFL9705
        • 40PFL9705
        • 52PFL8605
        • 46PFL8685
        • 46PFL8605
        • 40PFL8605
        • Latam region:
        • 58PFL9955D
        • 40PFL9605D

      • 3D System Requirements

        General
        • To enjoy 3D TV you need:
        • 3D Ready Philips TV
        • Active 3D Glasses
        • 3D Transmitter*
        • source device
        • 3D movie, game or broadcast
        Compatible Philips TV
        See list in related products
        3D Source device
        • 3D capable BluRay player
        • or 3D capable Game Console
        • or 3D capable Set-top box
        3D Source material
        • Supported standards:
        • HDMI 1.4 based 3D signals
        • "Frame Packing"
        • "Side by Side"
        • "Top Bottom"
        • resolution up to 1920x1080p

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x 3D Glasses
      • 3D transmitter*
      • 2x battery CR2032
      • Transmitter mounting bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • TV software update (USB)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • PTA02 must not be used for 58PFL9955. The PTA03 can be used as the 58PFL9955 TV has an integrated 3D transmitter.
          • Health Warning:
          • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
          • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
          • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
          • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
          • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses, they could choke on the battery lid or battery.

