Other items in the box
- 2 x 3D Glasses
- 3D transmitter*
- 2x battery CR2032
- Transmitter mounting bracket
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
- TV software update (USB)
Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV
Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension with the 3D Upgrade Kit. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses and a 3D transmitter, it has everything you need to upgrade your TV for a truly immersive 3D experience!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV
Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension with the 3D Upgrade Kit. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses and a 3D transmitter, it has everything you need to upgrade your TV for a truly immersive 3D experience!
Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV
Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension with the 3D Upgrade Kit. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses and a 3D transmitter, it has everything you need to upgrade your TV for a truly immersive 3D experience!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV
Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension with the 3D Upgrade Kit. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses and a 3D transmitter, it has everything you need to upgrade your TV for a truly immersive 3D experience!
Philips uses state-of-the-art 3D technology to deliver the Full HD 3D experience. Active 3D technology uses a wireless transmitter to rapidly open and close the shutters of the Active 3D glasses in perfect synchronization with the TV content. Action and special effects have never been more stunning, deep or real.
Software update for the TV is included to install the 3D transmitter
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with the Full HD 3D ready TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. Premium 3D movie releases on BluRay and upcoming 3D broadcast offers a wide and high quality content selection. With your compatible Philips TV you are ready the Full HD 3D experience by adding a 3D compatible BluRay player or HD receiver. For family enjoyment with more than 2 viewers add as many 3D glasses as you wish (extension kit PTA03).
Simply plug in the USB stick to update the software, plug the 3D transmitter into the 3D Out socket of your TV, and you are ready to enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV.
3D transmitter is easy to install and communicates between the TV and your Active 3D glasses.
Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV (see related products for compatible TVs)
If you want to enjoy the 3D experience with your whole family, you can buy additional pairs of Active 3D glasses (extension kit PTA03 or PTA516).
Convenience
Dimensions
Accessories
Related Products
3D System Requirements