3D TV Glasses

PTA03/00
    3D TV Glasses

    PTA03/00

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV

    Be enthralled by 3D movies at home with extra pairs of Active 3D glasses. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses, you can extend your 3D upgrade kit further, so that you can share a truly immersive 3D experience with the whole family!

    3D TV Glasses

    Be enthralled by 3D movies at home with extra pairs of Active 3D glasses. Featuring high tech Active 3D glasses, you can extend your 3D upgrade kit further, so that you can share a truly immersive 3D experience with the whole family!

    3D TV Glasses

      Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV

      With extra Active 3D glasses

      Extra set of Active 3D glasses for more family members*

      Extra set of Active 3D glasses for more family members*

      Philips uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver the Full HD 3D experience. Active 3D technology uses a wireless transmitter to rapidly open and close the shutters of the Active 3D glasses in perfect synchronization with what is shown on the TV screen. Action and special effects have never surprised our audience with more depth and reality. Share this unique 3D experience with your family and friends.

      Full HD 3D TV for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D TV for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with the Full HD 3D ready TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. Premium 3D movie releases on BluRay and upcoming 3D broadcast offers a wide and high quality content selection. With your compatible Philips TV you are ready the Full HD 3D experience by adding a 3D compatible BluRay player or HD receiver. For family enjoyment with more than 2 viewers add as many 3D glasses as you wish (extension kit PTA03).

      Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV

      Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV (see related products for compatible TVs)

      Extends 3D upgrade kit further with extra Active 3D glasses

      Extends 3D upgrade kit further with extra Active 3D glasses

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        Plug & Play
        Ease of Use
        • automatic on/off switching
        • battery life up to 200 hours
        • folding arms (glasses)
        • low battery indication

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.06  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        168 x 47 x 165 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 1 x 3D Glasses
        • Battery CR2032
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        • 58PFL9955
        • 46PFL9705
        • 40PFL9705
        • 52PFL8605
        • 46PFL8685
        • 46PFL8605
        • 40PFL8605
        • Latam region:
        • 58PFL9955D
        • 40PFL9605D

      • 3D System Requirements

        General
        • To enjoy 3D TV you need:
        • 3D Ready Philips TV
        • Active 3D Glasses
        • 3D Transmitter*
        • source device
        • 3D movie, game or broadcast
        Compatible Philips TV
        See list in related products
        3D Source device
        • 3D capable BluRay player
        • or 3D capable Game Console
        • or 3D capable Set-top box
        3D Source material
        • Supported standards:
        • "Frame Packing"
        • "Side by Side"
        • "Top Bottom"
        • resolution up to 1920x1080p

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 1 x 3D Glasses
      • Battery CR2032
      • Warranty Leaflet

          • PTA02 must not be used for 58PFL9955. The PTA03 can be used as the 58PFL9955 TV has an integrated 3D transmitter.
          • PTA03 is an extention kit and will not work stand alone. Upgrade kit PTA02 is required because of the 3D transmitter. Exception: 58PFL9955 has integrated 3D transmitter and will work with only PTA03.
          • Health Warning:
          • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
          • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
          • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
          • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
          • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses, they could choke on the battery lid or battery.

