Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

PTA436/00
  Enjoy two player games in full screen
    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Enjoy two player games in full screen

    The ultimate gaming experience

    • for Easy 3D TVs
    Your game in full screen

    Your game in full screen

    With 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Philips expands the functionality of 3D TVs to enable gamers to enjoy their two-player games in full screen at the same time. By wearing the 3D glasses, each gamer will only see their game in full screen so two gamers can sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum excitement.

    Lightweight for long hours of comfort

    Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear

    Adjustable nose bridge for best personal comfort

    The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.

    Optimum lens coverage even for existing eyewear users

    The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.

    Switch from full screen to normal view easily

    With 2 clicks of a button, you can easily switch from full screen to normal view to change game settings or other options easily.

    Sharp and flicker free images

    Powered by FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) an advanced 3D polarizer that is fully integrated in the TV screen, the full screen two player gaming features sharp images and low ghosting to give you all the sensorial excitement of the game.

    Technical Specifications

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      0.17  kg
      Box depth
      50  mm
      Box height
      265  mm
      Box width
      145  mm

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2x cleaning cloth bags
      • Quick start guide

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2x cleaning cloth bags
    • Quick start guide

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        • For 2D games only.
        • Ensure that the game console is connected to the HDMI connector of the TV.

