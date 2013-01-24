Other items in the box
- 1x battery CR2032
- 1x cleaning cloth bag
- User Manual
3D home cinema experience
Experience 3D movies, games and sports like never before with Active 3D glasses. Philips uses the latest Active 3D technology to deliver a truly immersive Full HD 3D viewing. Enjoy the ultimate resolution in 3D and be part of the action! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with Active 3D technology. Enjoy real life depth and stunning Full HD resolution thanks to the combination of the ultra fast display and Active shutter glasses.
These active 3D glasses will deliver you the Full HD 3D experience on all Active 3D TVs as well as on earlier Full HD 3D ready TVs.
With these 3D active glasses, your TV can deliver the ultimate Two Player Full Screen Gaming experience. In 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Using 3D technology, each player can now enjoy the game in full screen at the same time, with just a click of a button on the glasses.
With the design choice of lightweight and flexible materials they will feel so comfortable, you wouldn't think you were wearing any glasses.
A protective pouch is provided for easy and convenient storage of the glasses when they are not in use.
Regular active 3D glasses with polarizing filters are slightly dark even when light passes through. With these high-contrast lenses, your total 3D experience will be enhanced and more enjoyable.
Convenience
Dimensions
Accessories
