Active 3D glasses

PTA519/00
    Active 3D glasses

    PTA519/00

    3D home cinema experience

    Experience 3D movies, games and sports like never before with Active 3D glasses. Philips uses the latest Active 3D technology to deliver a truly immersive Full HD 3D viewing. Enjoy the ultimate resolution in 3D and be part of the action! See all benefits

      3D home cinema experience

      Full HD 3D for truly immersive viewing

      • for Philips TVs

      Active 3D technology to deliver Full HD 3D experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with Active 3D technology. Enjoy real life depth and stunning Full HD resolution thanks to the combination of the ultra fast display and Active shutter glasses.

      Enjoy 3D on Philips Active 3D and Full HD 3D ready TVs

      These active 3D glasses will deliver you the Full HD 3D experience on all Active 3D TVs as well as on earlier Full HD 3D ready TVs.

      Unique 3D Two Player Full Screen Gaming mode

      With these 3D active glasses, your TV can deliver the ultimate Two Player Full Screen Gaming experience. In 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Using 3D technology, each player can now enjoy the game in full screen at the same time, with just a click of a button on the glasses.

      Flexible and lightweight design for maximum comfort

      With the design choice of lightweight and flexible materials they will feel so comfortable, you wouldn't think you were wearing any glasses.

      Protective pouch to store your glasses safely

      A protective pouch is provided for easy and convenient storage of the glasses when they are not in use.

      High-contrast active 3D glasses for the best 3D experience

      Regular active 3D glasses with polarizing filters are slightly dark even when light passes through. With these high-contrast lenses, your total 3D experience will be enhanced and more enjoyable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Ease of Use
        • low battery indication
        • auto switch off
        • on-off switch
        • auto mode for dual player

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.029  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        151 x 160 x 42 mm
        Box depth
        64  mm
        Box height
        40  mm
        Box width
        160  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 1x battery CR2032
        • 1x cleaning cloth bag
        • User Manual

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 1x battery CR2032
      • 1x cleaning cloth bag
      • User Manual

          • Health Warning:
          • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
          • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
          • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
          • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
          • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses, they could choke on the battery lid or battery.

