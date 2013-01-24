Home
Hairclipper series 5000

hair clipper

QC5360/15
1 Awards
  • Perfect Results Perfect Results Perfect Results
    -{discount-value}

    Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb of this Philips Hair Clipper. The length settings are easy to select and lock into place. There are 11 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5mm to 21mm.

    Suggested retail price: HKD348.00

      Perfect Results

      • 11 length settings
      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Pop open head makes it easy to clean with the added brush

      Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      11 lock-in length settings from 0.5mm to 21mm

      The adjustable comb provides length settings from 3mm to 21 mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Battery light shows the battery status

      Battery light glows green when full.

      Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

      The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 8-hour charge

      Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful NiMh batteries last for up to 60 minutes after an 8 hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter material
        Stainless steel with titanium coating
        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        11
        Range of length settings
        0.5-21  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        by 2  mm
        Maintenance free - No Oil needed
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Easy open hair chamber
        Brush out hairs
        Display
        Charging indicator
        Expert 2D comb
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        up to 60 minutes

      • Design

        Easy grip
        Side panels
        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

