Multigroom series 3000

Grooming kit

QG3250/32
1 Awards
    Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

    QG3250/32
    1 Awards

    Complete men's styling

    Philips Multigroom shaver for Complete men’s stylingwith superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

    Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

    Complete men's styling

    Complete men's styling

    Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

    Complete men's styling

      Complete men's styling

      With improved precision and skin friendly trimmer

      • 35 min grooming
      • Face and hair use
      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

      Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

      The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel. The pouch protects your shaver during travel and gives you a convenient place to store it when not in use.

      Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

      Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

      The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply remove the attachments, and you can thoroughly rinse them under the tap.

      Beard & moustache comb with 9 length settings

      The beard & moustache comb fits over the full-sized trimmer, and has 9 different length settings – so you can keep your beard at the length you prefer.

      Full-sized trimmer for neck line, sideburns and chin.

      Use the full-sized trimmer for touch-ups, and to create clean lines at the edge of your beard. You can also use it without a comb for a 3-day beard look.

      Hair-trimming comb with 9 length settings

      The hair-trimming comb fits over the extra-wide clipper and has 9 different length settings you can use to keep your hair neat and styled between haircuts.

      Mini shaver for a close finish on the edges of your beard

      Use the mini shaver after trimming the edges of your beard for a close, clean, finished look.

      Precision nose trimmer for your nose, ears, and eyebrows

      Use the nose trimmer on nose, ears and eyebrows to remove unwanted hairs.

      Precision trimmer for fine details to perfect your style

      Use the precision trimmer to create the fine lines and details that define your style.

      35 minutes cordless use after 10 hours charging

      The battery lasts for 35 minutes after 10 hours charging. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Washable attachments

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes
        Usage
        Cordless only
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        • 9 position hair clipper comb
        • Beard and moustache comb
        Number of length settings
        9 secured length settings

      • Attachments

        Full size trimmer blade
        32  mm
        Mini shaver
        Yes
        Precision trimmer
        21  mm
        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
        Yes

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling

