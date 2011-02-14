ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

RechargeablesRechargeable accu

R6B4RTU20/97

Ready to Use Rechargeable batteries

Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

See all benefits

2000mAh AA rechargeable accus

Ready to Use Rechargeable batteries

  • AA, 2000mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

The battery for audio players and cameras

The 2100 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 365.1 kB
  • 20 July 2026