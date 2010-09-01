Search terms

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1160/21
1 award
    The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
      • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Precision Trimmer and Pouch
      • Jet clean system

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        GyroFlex 2D contour following
        Shaving system
        • DualPrecision System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        SkinComfort
        SkinGlide
        Styling
        Skin friendly precision trimmer

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • Rechargeable
        • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Shaving time
        Up to 50 minutes
        Jet Clean
        Includes Jet Clean unit

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Brushed chrome deco ring
        • LED Display

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with RQ11

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 2 level battery indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Quick charge indication

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Jet Clean
      • Cleaning brush
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning fluid
      • Protection cap
      • Soft travel pouch
      • Power cord

