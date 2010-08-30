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  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Shaving unit

RQ11/40

Renew for better results

To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

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Renew for better results

Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

Technical Specifications

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