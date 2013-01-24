Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1290/23
2 Awards
  • Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1290/23
    2 Awards

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1290 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD3,888.00
    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1290 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads. See all benefits

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1290 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD3,888.00
    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1290 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Ultimate shaving experience

      with GyroFleX 3D system

      • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Precision trimmer
      • Jet clean system
      Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

      Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

      GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

      UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

      UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

      Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

      Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

      Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

      The easy grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra precision shave.

      Jet Clean+ system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

      Jet Clean+ system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

      Our Jet Clean+ System cleans and lubricates the blades and recharges the battery after every use. It offers 3 cleaning settings: automatic for normal usage, eco for 40% less energy usage, and intensive for extra-thorough cleaning.

      Skin friendly precision trimmer

      Skin friendly precision trimmer

      The unique skin friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unneccessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        GyroFlex 3D contour following
        Shaving system
        • UltraTrack shaving heads
        • Speed XL shaving heads
        • DualPrecision System
        • Patented Super Lift & Cut
        Styling
        Skin friendly precision trimmer
        SkinComfort
        SkinGlide

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless
        • Quick charge
        Shaving time
        Up to 20 days
        Display
        • Touch screen control
        • Full numeric battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Wet & Dry
        • Wet and dry use
        • Jet Clean
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Jet Clean+
        • 3 cleaning settings
        • Automatic
        • Cleans, lubricates and charge
        • Intensive
        • Low-energy

      • Design

        Handle
        • Slim handle
        • Easy grip
        • Anti-slip grip
        Finishing
        • Full metal frame
        • LED Display
        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Luxurious pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Jet Clean+
        • 3 cleaning settings
        • Automatic
        • Intensive
        • Low-energy

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60  min
        Automatic voltage
        100-240  V
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W
        Max power consumption
        5,4  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with RQ12

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Jet Clean+
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • Power cord
      • Protection cap
      • Cleaning fluid
      • Luxurious pouch

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.