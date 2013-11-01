Discontinued
RQ371/31
Smooth shave, advanced cleansing
The advanced Philips shaver not only gives you a more comfortable shave but also a thoroughly oil free feeling
The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.
Advanced 2D contour following automatically adjusts to every curve of your face for a smoother shave.
The slim design of the shaver allows you to easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas of your face.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.