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  • Clean shave, Without fuss Clean shave, Without fuss Clean shave, Without fuss
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    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

    S1231/41

    Clean shave, Without fuss

    Philips Shaver Series 1000 gives you an easy and convenient shave at an accessible price with self-sharpening PowerCut blades, and full washability.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD428.00

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Clean shave, Without fuss

    • PowerCut Blades
    • One-touch open
    • Corded and cordless use
    Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

    Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

    The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

    Follows the contours of your face

    Follows the contours of your face

    The shaver designed to maintain even contact with your skin without nicking it. The 4D Flex Heads flex and float in 4 directions for a clean shave every time.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Use with or without a cord

    Use with or without a cord

    Use your convenient cordless shaver for tangle-free grooming. Or plug it in for a reliable corded shave when the battery is empty.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

    40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

    40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

    Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 8-hour charge. Or shave with the power cord plugged in when the battery is empty.

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Designed for optimum handling

    Designed for optimum handling

    Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

    Water-resistant for easy cleaning

    Water-resistant for easy cleaning

    An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Keep your shaver covered between shaves

    Keep your shaver covered between shaves

    Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      40 minutes
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design

      Color
      Street Grey
      Handle
      • Ergonomic grip & handling
      • Non-slip rubber handle

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      PowerCut blade system
      Contour following
      4-direction Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Display
      1 level battery indicator
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use
      Dry
      Shave Dry

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • HQ110
    Badge-D2C

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