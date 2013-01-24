Home
Shaver series 1000

Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

S1231/41
    HKD398.00
    Philips Shaver Series 1000 gives you an easy and convenient shave at an accessible price with self-sharpening PowerCut blades, and full washability. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD398.00

    Suggested retail price: HKD398.00

      Clean shave, Without fuss

      • PowerCut Blades
      • One-touch open
      • Corded and cordless use
      PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

      PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

      Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision-engineered for a convenient clean shave.

      4D Flex Heads follow your face's contours for a clean shave

      4D Flex Heads follow your face's contours for a clean shave

      Experience a convenient clean shave with heads that flex and float in 4 directions. The head adjusts to the curves of your face, ensuring smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Corded and cordless use

      Corded and cordless use

      Shave exactly when you want with the shaver that's ready when you are. Use cordlessly or plug it in to shave when the battery is empty.

      1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 8-hour charge. Or shave with the power cord plugged in when the battery is empty.

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

      Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

      Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

      Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

      IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning

      IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning

      Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Protection cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Protection cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        PowerCut blade system
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Dry
        Shave Dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Color
        Street Grey
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

