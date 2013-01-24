Home
Philips Fidelio

Headphones with mic

S2WT/00
Fidelio
4 Awards
Fidelio
  • High fidelity, premium quality High fidelity, premium quality High fidelity, premium quality
    Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

    S2WT/00
    4 Awards

    High fidelity, premium quality

    Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every details as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits

      High fidelity, premium quality

      Wherever you go

      • High resolution audio
      • In-ear
      • Ultra-soft silicone caps
      • Flat cable
      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

      High-powered 13.5mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

      High-powered 13.5mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

      Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.

      Layered motion control drivers for refined high frequencies

      Layered motion control drivers for refined high frequencies

      Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. Unlike traditional single-layer drivers at higher audio frequencies that are rigid and reproduce uncontrolled and unnatural timbre, our LMC driver’s multiple layers form a non-rigid boundary to hold a layer of gel in shape. The gel absorbs and dampens any exaggerated energies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response, and therefore more balanced, natural and refined high frequency range.

      Engineered metal housing reduces vibration and resonance

      Engineered metal housing reduces vibration and resonance

      The metal housing is meticulously engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, delivering authentically precise sound marked by incredible sound detail.

      Ergonomic earphones fit perfectly while dispersing pressure

      Ergonomic earphones fit perfectly while dispersing pressure

      The Fidelio S2 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear’s natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Its lightweight copper alloy construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.

      Anti-scratch high gloss coating for added protection

      Anti-scratch high gloss coating for added protection

      The ergonomically designed earshell is protected by a high-gloss finish in classic piano-white lacquer finish, which not only imparts a premium look and feel but also durability and resistance to scratches. The protective coating makes the earphones easy to clean and even easier to bring along with you anywhere you go. Just a wipe and they’ll look as good as new.

      Switch between music and calls with in-line control and mic

      Switch between music and calls with in-line control and mic

      The Fidelio S2 in-ear headphones feature an in-line remote and microphone so you can switch easily between your music and calls. Stay connected with important people – and your music, always.

      Durable flat cable keeps your headphones tangle free

      Durable flat cable keeps your headphones tangle free

      Every aspect of your Fidelio in-ear headphones is carefully designed for an exceptional music enjoyment experience – always. Its innovative dual-color flat cable – made from high quality, durable yet stylish material – has anti-tangle properties, allowing you to freely get into your music on the go, without spending any time and energy sorting out the cable. Smart, smooth and easy all the way.

      Ultra-soft silicone tips in 5 sizes for a custom, snug fit

      Ultra-soft silicone tips in 5 sizes for a custom, snug fit

      The Fidelio S2 in-ear headphones come with 5 pairs of acoustically sealed silicone tips to ensure a snug fit as well as longer wearing comfort.

      Protective pouch to store your headphones when not in use

      Protective pouch to store your headphones when not in use

      Your Fidelio in-ear headphones come with its very own stylish and protective carrying pouch. Made from custom-molded EVA, you can rely on this durable pouch to keep your Fidelio headphones safe – and in style – always.

      Copper alloy outer housing for lightweight durability

      Copper alloy outer housing for lightweight durability

      Semi-closed back design for sound balance and bass extension

      The semi-closed back architecture combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensure greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimized to minimize sound leakage. Front pressure equalization channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.

      2 Comply™ Foam Tips for comfy fit and noise isolation

      Enhance your listening experience with the bypacked Comply® Foam Tips, which comes in 2 custom options. The snug S-series tips provide stay-in-place fit coupled with amazing all-day comfort, while the Ts-series ensure excellent noise insulation, allowing you to tune out from the world and into your music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        5- 40 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.5  mm
        Maximum power input
        40  mW
        Impedance
        22  ohm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        3.5mm 4 pole (1.2M)
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Sony, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

