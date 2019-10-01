Other items in the box
- HQ110
S3233/52
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.
The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
See how much power your shaver has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the handle on this wet and dry electric shaver provides extra grip in the shower or at the sink.
The convenient travel pouch provides safe and compact storage at home or on-the-go.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.