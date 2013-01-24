Home
Shaver series 3000

Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3233/52
    Clean shave, More comfort

    Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD868.00

      Clean shave, More comfort

      • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      • PowerCut Blades
      • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
      • Travel pouch
      5D Pivot & Flex Heads follow curves for a comfortable shave

      5D Pivot & Flex Heads follow curves for a comfortable shave

      Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5-directional pivot, flex and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin.

      PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

      PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

      Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision-engineered for a convenient clean shave.

      Wet or dry for a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Wet or dry for a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      3-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      3-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      Use the intuitive indicator to see the remaining charge in 3 stages. You'll also be able to easily see when the battery is low, charging, and quick charging.

      5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

      Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

      Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

      Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

      Rubber grip for comfortable anti-slip handling

      Rubber grip for comfortable anti-slip handling

      Handle your shaver comfortably and with precision thanks to ergonomic anti-slip rubber that makes it easy to keep a secure grip even when wet.

      Travel pouch for convenient storage at home or on-the-go

      Travel pouch for convenient storage at home or on-the-go

      Store the shaver at home or on-the-go with the convenient travel pouch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        PowerCut blade system
        Contour following
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3 level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Moon
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

