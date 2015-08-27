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  • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave
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    Shaver series 5000 Dry electric shaver

    S5110/06

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD898.00

    Shaver series 5000 Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Close, Fast Shave

    • MultiPrecision Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    40 minutes of cordless shaving

    40 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Protective cap
      Yes
      Nose trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      40 min / 13 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Charcoal Grey -Pike White

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • Super Lift & Cut Action
      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

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