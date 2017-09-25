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Discontinued

Shaver series 500Electric shaver

S528

For a skin friendly shave

The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

More skin friendliness and shaving efficiency*

For a skin friendly shave

Anti-slip: ergonomics, streamline design

Anti-slip: ergonomics, streamline design

Unique carbon fiber frame makes sure the shaver has low weight and is strong, which optimizes handling and suspension.

18 mini-blades, curve-edged shaving head & rounded heads

18 mini-blades, curve-edged shaving head & rounded heads

With 18 mini-blades, curve-edged shaving head & rounded profile of heads, glide smoothly across your skin while reduce skin irritation, designed for a comfortable and efficient shave.

Curve-edged shaving head prevents cutting of the skin

Curve-edged shaving head: prevents cutting of the skin, resulting in less skin irritation, this is designed for a comfortable shave.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 