Shaver series 5000

Dry electric shaver

S5510/45
    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

      Close, Fast Shave

      20% more power*

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • P. Trimmer & Nose Trimmer
      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

      Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

      Removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Turbo+ mode
        Shave with 20% extra power
        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Precision trimmer
        • Nose trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Angler Burgundy - Black Metallic Chrome

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • SmartClick nose trimmer

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

            • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode

