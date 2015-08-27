Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 5000 Dry electric shaver

    S5510/45

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,198.00

    Shaver series 5000 Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Close, Fast Shave

    20% more power*

    • MultiPrecision Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • P. Trimmer & Nose Trimmer
    Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

    Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

    Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

    Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

    Removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      SmartClick
      • Precision trimmer
      • Nose trimmer

    • Power

      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Angler Burgundy - Black Metallic Chrome
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • Super Lift & Cut Action
      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      Turbo+ mode
      Shave with 20% extra power

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick nose trimmer
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.