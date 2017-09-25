Discontinued
S586
For a skin friendly shave
The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)
Unique carbon fiber frame makes sure the shaver has low weight and is strong, which optimizes handling and suspension.
With 18 mini-blades, curve-edged shaving head & rounded profile of heads, glide smoothly across your skin while reduce skin irritation, designed for a comfortable and efficient shave.
Curve-edged shaving head: prevents cutting of the skin, resulting in less skin irritation, this is designed for a comfortable shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.