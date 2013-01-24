Home
Shaver series 9000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S9111/12
3 Awards
    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,498.00

      Perfection in every pass

      Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

      • V-Track Precision Blades
      • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

      Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

      50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

      With 2 year guarantee

      With 2 year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • V-Track Precision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Color
        Glacier Blue
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        • 1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Luxurious pouch

            Awards

            • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch

