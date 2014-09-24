Discontinued
S9711/33
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result.
V-Track Precision Blades
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Cleansing brush & beard styler
SmartClean Pro
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch
SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing