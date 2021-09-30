Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Shaver series 9000

Wet & Dry electric shaver

S9982/50
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S9982/50

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,598.00

    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face. See all benefits

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,598.00

    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • Dermatologically tested
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Smooth gliding for better skin protection

      Smooth gliding for better skin protection

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-spheres coat every square millimeter. Minimize irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

      Follows the contours of your face

      Follows the contours of your face

      Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

      Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

      10x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

      Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

      Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalize your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Dual SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        • Advanced OLED display
        • Pressure guidance
        • Battery level indicator
        • Motion control indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Battery type
        Li-ion

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular
        Color(s)
        Ice Blue

      • Software

        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices
        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH91
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

      • Accessories

        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
            • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
            • * * Compared to non-coated material
            • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.