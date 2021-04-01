Other items in the box
- IPL Hair Removal Series 7000 device
- Body attachment
- Lumea IPL app
- Pouch
Great results, great value
Get hair-free smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective with attachments for each body area. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The body attachment can be used for gentle and effective treatment. The wide treatment window is perfect for quickly treating larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 15 minutes.
Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown (I-IV).
