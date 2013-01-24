Feel continuously hair free*
Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel continuously hair free*
Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
Feel continuously hair free*
Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel continuously hair free*
Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page
Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.
Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.
Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.
The precision attachment is equipped with an extra integrated light filter and enables a safe and convenient application on the upper lip, chin and sideburns. It can also be used on other sensitive areas on the body, such as the underarms, the bikini area and hard-to-reach areas.
Gentle to your skin.
Lumea's unique cordless design is perfect for maximum reach and ease of use.
Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.
Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.
Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.
Philips Lumea Prestige has a luxurious pouch for easy storage.
Power
Service
Technical specifications
Application areas
Attachments
Items included
Power
Safety and adjustable settings
Application time
Application mode