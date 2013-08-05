Search terms

VisaPure Essential

Facial Cleansing Device

SC5275/00
    Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant. See all benefits

      Clean, soft and radiant skin

      10x better cleansing *

      • DualMotion Technology
      • Cleansing
      • 1 cleansing brush head
      • 2 intensity settings

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        2 Speed settings
        Gentle and Deep cleansing
        Cordless
        up to 30 uses without charging
        Timer
        Skin zone timer for 3 areas
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        LED indicators
        Intensity setting, battery low

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        Normal skin brush head

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Items included

        Instruction for use
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand

      • Technical specifications

        DualMotion
        Yes
        One way rotation
        Yes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Benefits

        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product
        Skin cleansing
        10X more effective than hand-cleansing*
        Microcirculation
        Improves microcirculation for more radiant skin

      • Power

        Charging time
        6 hours
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        30 uses of 1 minute each

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

          • 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.

