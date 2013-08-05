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Discontinued

VisaPure EssentialFacial Cleansing Device

SC5275/00

Clean, soft and radiant skin

Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

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10x better cleansing *

Clean, soft and radiant skin

  • DualMotion Technology

  • Cleansing

  • 1 cleansing brush head

  • 2 intensity settings

10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

Unique combination of rotation and vibration

Unique combination of rotation and vibration

The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residues. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.

1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.

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Disclaimers

  1. 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.