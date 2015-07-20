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Discontinued

VisaPure EssentialFacial Cleansing Device

SC5278/13

Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores.

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Better oil reduction than cleansing by hand

Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

  • DualMotion Technology

  • Cleansing

  • 2 Anti Blemish brush heads

  • 2 intensity settings

Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.

Nylon bristles that absorbs little water

When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.

Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.

Technical Specifications

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