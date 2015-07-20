Discontinued
SC5278/13
Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores.
DualMotion Technology
Cleansing
2 Anti Blemish brush heads
2 intensity settings
VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.
When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.
Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.