Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin
VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy a clean, soft and revitalized skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion program, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.
Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.
