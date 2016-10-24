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  • Reveal soft, revitalized and refreshed skin Reveal soft, revitalized and refreshed skin Reveal soft, revitalized and refreshed skin

    VisaPure Advanced Home Facial Device

    SC5363/10

    Reveal soft, revitalized and refreshed skin

    Enjoy a 3-step home facial with customized cleansing and care program that suits the needs of fragile skin. Gentle cleansing for soft and calm skin, and relaxing & healthy massage for face and eyes for a revitalized and refreshed feeling.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,958.00

    VisaPure Advanced Home Facial Device

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    See all Facial cleansing

    Reveal soft, revitalized and refreshed skin

    Ideal for sensitive, easily irritated skin

    • Tailored DualMotion Technology
    • Sensitive,massage & fresh eyes
    • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette
    • 2 intensity settings
    Step 1: Gentle skin cleansing

    Step 1: Gentle skin cleansing

    VisaPure Advanced with its intelligent sensitive cleansing brush cleanses the skin in a gentle way, for soft and radiant skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are designed for a gentle cleansing experience. Thanks to the NFC tag in the brush head, the brush can be programed with lower levels of rotation, vibration and duration that are tailored to your fragile skin. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your skin.

    Step 2: Revitalizing Massage

    Step 2: Revitalizing Massage

    The Revitalizing Massage head delivers a revitalizing and relaxing massage. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a revitalizing experience. It does what hands cannot do. It feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements gently massaging your skin. Apart from its relaxing effects, massage has a wide array of benefits for your skin. It stimulates blood flow, which brings oxygen and nutrients to the skin to provide significant improvement and a healthy glow to sensitive skin complexion.

    Step 3: Fresh Eyes

    Step 3: Fresh Eyes

    The dedicated DualMotion progam for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, revitalizing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of 20 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!

    Intelligent sensitive brush head with NFC tag

    Intelligent sensitive brush head with NFC tag

    The intelligent sensitive brush head includes an NFC tag. Thanks to this, the brush has dedicated sensitive skin program with 10% lower rotation speed, 25% lower vibration and 20% shorter duration, for an even gentler treatment. Thanks to the dedicated U-zone and T-zone cleansing settings, you will certain that you have the ideal cleansing routine for your sensitive skin. Outcome: Better cleansing than cleansing by hands, but just as gentle. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your sensitive, fragile skin.

    Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

    Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

    VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.

    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

    It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

    It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

    Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

    Developed with Japanese massage experts

    Developed with Japanese massage experts

    The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.

    Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

    Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

    The customized DualMotion program for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!

    Developed in collaboration with dermatologists

    Asian and European dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Intelligent Sensitive brush to ensure that the needs of sensitive, easily irritated skin are fully taken into account.

    Refreshes tired eyes in the morning

    The Fresh eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating, that gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Benefits

      Absorption
      Improves the absorption of your skin care product
      Skin cleansing
      Delicate bristles and customized sensitive skin program with lower levels of rotation, vibration and duration to be even more gentle on delicate skin
      Gentle
      As gentle on your skin as manual cleansing
      Microcirculation
      Improves microcirculation for a more radiant skin
      Fresh Eyes
      Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second
      Revitalizing Massage
      Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      Intelligent sensitive brush
      Power adapter
      100 - 240 V adapter
      Stand
      Charging and storing stand
      Heads included
      • Fresh eyes
      • Revitalizing Massage
      Storage palette
      Yes
      Travel pouch
      Yes

    • Application areas

      Face and neck
      • Cheeks
      • Chest
      • Chin
      • Fronthead
      • Neck
      • Nose

    • Luxurious storage palette

      Store & dry hygienically
      Easily store and dry the heads

    • Power

      Charging time
      6 hours
      Voltage
      100-240 V
      Power system
      Rechargeable battery

    • Technical specifications

      Customized DualMotion
      Yes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Icon indicates battery life
      Waterproof
      Can be used in the shower
      LED indicators
      Intensity setting, battery low
      Easy in your skincare routine
      Can be used with topicals
      Easy to clean heads
      Clean with water and soap

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