Reveal soft, revitalized and refreshed skin
Enjoy a 3-step home facial with customized cleansing and care program that suits the needs of fragile skin. Gentle cleansing for soft and calm skin, and relaxing & healthy massage for face and eyes for a revitalized and refreshed feeling. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
VisaPure Advanced with its intelligent sensitive cleansing brush cleanses the skin in a gentle way, for soft and radiant skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are designed for a gentle cleansing experience. Thanks to the NFC tag in the brush head, the brush can be programed with lower levels of rotation, vibration and duration that are tailored to your fragile skin. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your skin.
The Revitalizing Massage head delivers a revitalizing and relaxing massage. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a revitalizing experience. It does what hands cannot do. It feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements gently massaging your skin. Apart from its relaxing effects, massage has a wide array of benefits for your skin. It stimulates blood flow, which brings oxygen and nutrients to the skin to provide significant improvement and a healthy glow to sensitive skin complexion.
The dedicated DualMotion progam for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, revitalizing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of 20 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!
The intelligent sensitive brush head includes an NFC tag. Thanks to this, the brush has dedicated sensitive skin program with 10% lower rotation speed, 25% lower vibration and 20% shorter duration, for an even gentler treatment. Thanks to the dedicated U-zone and T-zone cleansing settings, you will certain that you have the ideal cleansing routine for your sensitive skin. Outcome: Better cleansing than cleansing by hands, but just as gentle. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your sensitive, fragile skin.
VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.
The customized DualMotion program for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!
Asian and European dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Intelligent Sensitive brush to ensure that the needs of sensitive, easily irritated skin are fully taken into account.
The Fresh eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating, that gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning.
